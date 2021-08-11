One dead, one injured in Lowertown shooting
Ottawa police confirm one man has died after being shot in Lowertown Tuesday night.
Officers were called to Murray Street near Beausoleil Drive at around 8:20 p.m. on reports of gunshots, police said in a news release.
Two men had been shot. Ottawa paramedics said Tuesday night that both victims were rushed to the trauma centre.
Police said Wednesday morning that one of the victims died.
This is the 13th homicide of 2021 in Ottawa. Last year, Ottawa police investigated eight homicides. There were 14 homicides in Ottawa in 2019.
Investigators are now looking for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
