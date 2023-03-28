One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker

The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.

Emergency crews received a call about the collision near the Magill Street and Mumford Road intersection just after 6 a.m.

"A transport traveling westbound towards Lively on MR55 was involved in a collision with a vehicle traveling eastbound making a left hand turn from MR55 onto Magill Street," Sudbury police said in a news release.

The woman was the only person inside the pickup at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision.

"Her name will not be released out of respect for her family’s wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friend," police said.

No word on the cause, but a spokesperson from Sudbury fire services told CTV News crews made a quick extrication from one of the vehicles.

The driver of the tanker, a 31-year-old man, sustained minor injuries in the collision, police said.

The road was closed to both directions of traffic until just before 10 a.m. when police opened the eastbound lanes toward the Sudbury core.

"Barricades set up at Fielding Road and gate closed at MR55/Hwy. 17 to reroute traffic," police said in a Tweet.

"Please find alternative route avoiding MR55."

Officers remain on scene as the investigation continues.

The westbound lanes were reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Sudbury police at 705-675-9171 ext. 2421.