One dead, one injured in northwestern Ont. crash

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a 'sudden death' following an early morning single-vehicle crash near Kenora.

Emergency crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. Friday to the scene on Highway 671, approximately 12 kilometres north of Highway 17A, in northwestern Ontario, OPP said in a news release.

"EMS transported the driver to the Lake of The Woods District Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The passenger was transported with reported minor injuries for assessment," police said.

"The OPP northwest region traffic incident management and enforcement (TIME) team and re-constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing."

Highway 671 is down to one lane near the crash site.

Thursday night, a crash involving two passenger vehicles on Highway 17 near White River -- more than 850 kilometres east -- resulted in the road being closed overnight.