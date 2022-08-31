One dead, one injured in South Glengarry crash

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and one has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in South Glengarry Wednesday.

OPP said it happened on Glen Road, northeast of Cornwall around 11 a.m. when the driver hit a tree.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased person, saying they are still notifying next of kin.

A section of Glen Road between Glen Brook Road and Huron Street is closed for the investigation.

Map below for reference purposes.