One dead, one left with life-threatening injuries after south London, Ont. crash

One person has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in the south end of London Thursday.

Around 5:30 p.m. emergency crews responded to the area of Southdale Road East and Nixon Drive for a serious motor vehicle collision.

A 36-year-old female driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene, the 22-year-old male driver of the second vehicle remains in hospital in critical condition.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at the request of her family.

The investigation continues.