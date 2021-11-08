One dead, three seriously injured in collision following attempted traffic stop: SIU

One person has died and three others are seriously injured after a driver allegedly fled West Grey police and collided with another vehicle Sunday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances of the pursuit and the collision that followed.

According to the SIU around 1:25 p.m. a West Grey police officer attempted to stop a driver in the area of Priceville.

The driver fled and collided with another vehicle on Grey Count Road 4 near Concession Road 2, east of Durham.

The vehicle that was struck had a driver and two passengers.

The driver died at the scene while the two passengers suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that fled also suffered serious injuries.

The SIU has assigned two forensic investigators to the case and is asking anyone with any information to come forward.