One dead, two hurt after car hits guardrail on Manitoba highway

One person is dead and two others are hurt after a car collided with the guardrail of a bridge on a Manitoba highway on Sunday.

The collision took place at around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 6.

According to the Manitoba RCMP, the car was being driven south on the highway when it hit the bridge’s guardrail at South Twin Creek.

When police got to the scene, the car was completely burnt and two people had made it out of the car.

A passenger in the backseat of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old man from Moose Lake and a 26-year-old woman from Opaskwayak Cree Nation were taken to a nursing station with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police note the car involved in the crash – a brown Chevrolet Equinox with the licence plate KGW 277 – was also involved in an incident earlier in the day in Chemawawin.

Officers said that around 2:20 a.m., RCMP were called to a check stop on Highway 327 for the report of threats.

Mounties allege the car stopped at the check stop, and employees were then threatened.

The car drove away and was then involved in the collision.

RCMP asks anyone with information to call 204-639-2467 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.