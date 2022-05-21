One dead, two injured after tree falls on camping trailer in Brant County: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death in Brant County after a tree fell on a camping trailer on Saturday.
In a tweet from OPP, Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said emergency crews responded to reports of a tree that fell on a trailer at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area shortly before 12:30 p.m.
First responders located an individual with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sanchuk said the victims were transported to hospital, where the critically injured person was pronounced deceased.
OPP said several other trees had fallen on the property, but didn't confirm if it was due to Saturday's storm.
In a news release, the Grand River Conservation Authority said Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area has been closed until further notice.
