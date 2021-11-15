One dead, two injured after two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7

A two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 7 near Acton, Ont. has left one person dead and two injured.

It happened at 7:20 p.m. Sunday near 4th line.

In a tweet issued around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, the OPP said the roads were wet and slushy at the time of the crash.

Two people who were in an SUV are being treated for minor injuries.

OPP are investigating the crash.

