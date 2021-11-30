One dead, two injured in collision near Owen Sound, Ont.
One person has died and two others were injured after a collision involving a propane truck northwest of Owen Sound, Ont.
Emergency responders were called to Grey Road 17 in the Township of Georgian Bluffs around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for the crash.
OPP say the driver of the passenger vehicle involved was taken to hospital where they were pronounced deceased. A passenger in the vehicle was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the propane truck was also being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Grey Bruce OPP and the OPP Traffic Incident and Management and Enforcement are investigating.
Grey County Road 17 is closed between Concession 10 and Concession 14, and Grey County Road 170 is closed at Hindman Side Road to protect those on scene.
The investigation is in its early stages, and police say updates will be provided as they become available.
ROAD CLOSURE: #GreyOPP - Hwy 17 @ VAULT WORKS to the SOUTH, Grey Rd Hwy17 AND CONC 14 to North AND Grey Rd 17 AT HINDMAN SR TO THE WEST is CLOSED. ^nm pic.twitter.com/jwIaLnDIvK— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) November 30, 2021
