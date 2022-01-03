One dead, two injured in Etobicoke shooting: police
A shooting in Etobicoke Monday night has left one person dead and two others injured, Toronto police say.
It happened at an industrial complex in the area of Thirtieth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West just before 9 p.m.
Police originally said they located three victims on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of those victims, both of whom are male, were rushed to hospital with serious injures where one of them was pronounced dead.
A third victim transported herself to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
No other information about any of the victims has been released by police.
As many as 24 police vehicles were on scene responding to the incident, police told CP24. Road closures in the area should be expected as a homicide investigation gets underway.
No suspect information has been released by police.
