One dead, two injured in multi-vehicle crash in Bradford

Police are appealing for witnesses to a deadly multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say a 39-year-old Bradford man was killed in a three-vehicle crash shortly before 11 p.m. on County Road 88 near Sideroad 10.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced the Bradford man dead at the scene, while a second driver had to be extricated from his vehicle.

Police say paramedics rushed him to a local hospital with critical injuries. He was then transferred to a Toronto hospital.

Police say the third driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Const. Tiago Capeloa at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, extension 1490.