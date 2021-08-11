One dead, two more injured in fiery south London, Ont. crash

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in rural south London that left one vehicle in flames.



Fire crews arrived on scene at Glanworth Drive and Wonderland Road South about 1:30 p.m.

Heavy black smoke could be seen blowing in an easterly direction with a massive plume shooting up into the sky.

The burning vehicle came to rest at the southwest corner of the intersection on Glanworth, with the second vehicle right behind it.

Fire crews quickly doused the burning car.

Paul Van Dyk with the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service says three people were taken from the scene.

"Paramedics from Middlesex London and Oneida Paramedic Services responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Wonderland Road and Glanworth. Three patients in total were transported with serious injuries to London Health Sciences Victoria Hospital."

Shortly after 8 p.m. police confirmed that an 85-year-old man had died from his injuries, while an elderly female suffered life-threatening injuries.

London police say the crash is under investigation and the intersection will remain closed as long as investigators remain on scene.