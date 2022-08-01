One dead, two seriously injured after head-on collision in Scarborough
One person has died and two others have been transported to hospital following a head-on collision in Scarborough.
Toronto police said there were “multiple” injured parties after a reported head-on collision at Steeles Avenue and Reesor Road, on the border between Scarborough and Markham, late Monday night.
The injuries ranged from serious to life-threatening, police initially said.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they received a call about the collision at around 10:25 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead the scene, paramedics later confirmed, while two others suffered serious injuries.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one male in his 20s to a trauma centre with serious injuries, while York Regional Paramedic Services transported another patient to a local hospital in serious condition.
At least one vehicle was on fire following the collision and Toronto Fire was also called to the scene.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate.
There is no word so far on what caused the deadly collision.
