One death, 15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 15 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death.

The death, a man in his 70s, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. Southwestern Public Health is also reporting a new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, a 75-year-old Aylmer man.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,109 cases and 240 deaths, with 13,703 cases resolved leaving 163 active. There are 4,259 cases with a variant of concern.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 80.1 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 78.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has nine inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care.

The MLHU is reporting that as of Saturday, 768,942 vaccine doses had been administered in the region.

In total, 87.2 per cent of eligible residents who are 12 or older have at least one dose while 82.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. The age group with the lowest vaccination rate remains those 18-24.

There are ongoing outbreaks at four schools or day care facilities in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, St. Catherine of Siena Elementary School, London Christian High and Kidlogic London.

The closure of Lord Elgin Public School due to the outbreak there has been extended for another week, while an outbreak at Chelsea Green Children's Centre has been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 77 active, 4,348 total, 4,184 resolved, 87 deaths

Grey-Bruce – six new, 18 active, 2,334 total, 2,295 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 23 active, 2,938 total, 2,860 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 23 new, 46 active, 2,205 total, 2,094 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 14 new, 90 active, 3,933 total, 3,773 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 429 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday and three more deaths.