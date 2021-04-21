One death, 164 COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday

One person has died from COVID-19 in Manitoba, as health officials announce 164 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The province said the most recent death was a man in his 50s from the Northern Health region. The province said this death brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 961.

On Wednesday, the province also reported 164 new cases, the majority of which were in the Winnipeg region, which reported 76 new cases. Winnipeg has 801 active cases – the highest of any health region in Manitoba. Its five-day test positivity rate is at 6.6 per cent.

The Northern health region reported 30 new cases on Wednesday, bringing its total number of active cases to 711.

The other cases reported on include:

24 cases in Southern Health, bringing the region's active cases to 95;

19 cases in Prairie Mountain Health, bringing the region’s active cases to 132; and

15 cases in Interlake-Eastern Health, bringing the region's active cases to 94.

Wednesday's cases bring the total number of cases so far in the pandemic to 36,632, which includes 1,833 active cases and 33,838 recoveries. Two cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is 6.3 per cent.

The province said there were 137 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Wednesday, including 72 people with active cases and 65 people who are no longer infectious. There were 34 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, including 18 with active cases and 16 who are no longer infectious but still need critical care.

There were 2,785 lab tests completed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February 2020 to 630,143.

MORE VARIANT CASES IDENTIFIED IN MANITOBA

According to the province, there were 30 new variant of concern cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of variant cases to 804. Of these cases, 232 are active and 570 have recovered. Two deaths have been linked to variants of concern.

Manitoba's total variant cases include 704 B.1.1.7. variant cases, 20 B.1.351 variant cases, and two P1 variant cases. 78 cases have not been specified.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT WINNIPEG DAYCARE

The province declared an outbreak at St. Maurice Daycare Inc. in Winnipeg on Wednesday. It said the site has been moved to the red or critical level on the pandemic response system.

Several outbreaks at personal care homes and hospitals in Manitoba were announced to be over on Wednesday.

The province officially declared the outbreaks over at Boyne Lodge Personal Care Home in Carman, Boissevain Hospital, Evergreen Place Personal Care Home in Boissevain, and the MD Practice Solutions of Manitoba Inc., Health Science Centre unit GD4, Donwood Manor, Heritage Lodge, Lions Manor Personal Care Home, Meadowood Manor, Oakview Place, and Parkview Place, all in Winnipeg.