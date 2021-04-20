One death, 211 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Tuesday

New COVID-19 case numbers in Manitoba topped 200 for the first time since January 24, with the province reporting 211 new infections Tuesday, along with one death related to the virus.

The death was a woman in her 90s from the Prairie Mountain health region, which is linked to an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre. The provincial death toll sits at 960.

The newly announced cases bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province to 36,470, after eight cases were removed due to a data correction. Manitoba now has 1,783 active cases of the virus with 33,727 recoveries.

The majority of the newly announced cases are in the Winnipeg health region with 138. The city now has the most active cases in the province with 803.

Other health regions across the province all reported new cases: 27 cases were in the Prairie Mountain Health region, 25 cases were in the Northern health region, 14 cases were in the Interlake–Eastern health region and seven new cases were announced in the Southern Health–Santé Sud region.

Five-day test positivity rates have increased, with Manitoba sitting at six per cent and Winnipeg at 6.3 per cent, which is a jump of 0.6 per cent for the city since Monday.

There are 132 people in hospital because of COVID-19, with 33 of those patients in the ICU.

Of those hospitalized, 66 have active cases of COVID, and 18 are in the ICU.

The remaining 66 people are no longer infectious but still require care, with 15 of those cases in the ICU.

Outbreaks have been declared over at the Grassroots Early Learning Centre in Thompson, at Stony Mountain Institution, and the Flin Flon Personal Care Home.

The number of variants of concern identified in the province now sits at 774 with the B.1.1.7 variant being the most common with 675 cases. There are also 2 cases of the P1 variant, 20 cases of the B.1.3.5.1 variant, and 77 unspecified cases.

The province has now completed 627,113 COVID-19 tests since early February of last year.