One death, 35 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend: MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported one death and 35 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

According to the MLHU, on Saturday there were 19 new cases, and Sunday saw one new COVID-19-related death and 16 additional cases.

On Monday, the MLHU reported four new cases in Middlesex-London.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 20 patients with COVID-19, including five or fewer patients in adult ICU. There are currently five or fewer patients with COVID-19 in children’s hospital and zero patients in pediatric critical care.

LHSC is also dealing with one ongoing outbreak at University Hospital, impacting CVT.

51 staff members are currently out sick with COVID-19 at LHSC, while as of Sunday at St. Joseph’s, 16 staff members are out sick.

There have been a total of 400 deaths in the region.