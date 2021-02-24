Manitoba’s trend of low case numbers and deaths continued on Wednesday, with one new death and fewer than 50 cases announced.

The one death was located in Winnipeg and was a woman in her 90s. Her death was linked to an outbreak at Oakview Place Personal Care Home.

On Wednesday, Manitoba also announced 45 new COVID-19 cases, and removed six previous cases due to data corrections. Since March 2020, there have been 31,590 COVID-19 cases in the province.

Winnipeg saw the most cases with 23, followed by the Northern Health Region with 10. Eight cases were reported in the Southern Health Region, three cases were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, and one case was reported in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba’s five-day test-positivity rate is 4.6 per cent. The rate is four per cent in Winnipeg.

There are currently 1,196 active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, while 29,507 have recovered.

The bulletin said 81 people are hospitalized with active cases of COVID-19, while 126 people in hospital have COVID-19 and are no longer infectious, but still require care.

There are currently 29 patients receiving intensive care in Manitoba. Of those, 11 patients have active cases of COVID-19, while 18 people are no longer infectious, but still require care.

Manitoba completed 1,805 tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Since February 2020, 517,602 tests for COVID-19 have been completed.

No new COVID-19 variants of concerns were identified on Wednesday.