One death, 53 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday: MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting one new death and 53 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

According to the MLHU, the recent COVID-19 death was of a woman in her 60s who did not have an association with a long-term care home or retirement home.

At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) meanwhile, there are multiple ongoing outbreaks at University Hospital, impacting cardiology, CVT and clinical neurosciences.

LHSC is caring for 23 inpatients with COVID-19, including five or fewer patients being cared for in adult ICU. Five or fewer patients are being cared for with COVID-19 in children’s hospital and there are currently zero patients in paediatric critical care.

At St. Joseph’s, there is an ongoing outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

According to the LHSC, there are currently 75 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while as of Tuesday, there are 35 workers out sick at St. Joseph’s.

There have been a total of 392 deaths in the region.