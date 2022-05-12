One death, 63 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 63 new lab-confirmed cases Thursday.

The death being reported is a man in his 80s who was associated with a long-term care home.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 36 inpatients with COVID-19 on Thursday. There is one ongoing outbreak at University Hospital U4 medicine 100 and low 200 wing.

According to the LHSC, five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in adult ICU, five or fewer patients are in Children’s Hospital, and five or fewer patients are in paediatric critical care.

The LHSC is also reporting 149 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while as of May 11, 69 health care workers at St. Joseph’s are also out sick with COVID-19.

There have been a total of 382 COVID-19-related deaths in the region.