Manitoba announced one new COVID-19 death on Friday as the trend of case numbers below 100 continued.

The death was a man in his 70s from the Southern Health Region, and not linked to any outbreaks.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Manitoba is now 889.

Health officials also announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Since March 12, 2020, there have been 31,721 cases of the virus in Manitoba.

The Northern Health Region had the highest number of new cases with 33, followed by the Winnipeg Health Region with 26. Three cases were reported in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, two cases were reported in the Southern Health Region, and no new cases were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

There are currently 1,197 active cases, and 29,635 people have recovered.

The province said 191 people are in hospital, with 67 individuals dealing with an active case of COVID-19, and 124 people who are no longer infectious, but still require care.

There are 10 people in intensive care units with active cases of COVID-19, along with 18 people who are no longer infectious, but still need critical care.

No new COVID-19 variants were announced in Manitoba on Friday.

On Thursday, 1,927 tests for COVID-19 were completed. Since February 2020, 521,826 tests for COVID-19 have been completed.