Manitoba is reporting one new death from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 929 since the pandemic started in the province.

The most recent death announced was a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg.

No new COVID-19 variant cases were reported on Tuesday, leaving the total number of variants of concern cases at 77.

Manitoba also announced 98 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases since March 2020 to 33,511. The province removed five previous cases due to data corrections.

The majority of the new cases were identified in Winnipeg, with 57 cases being reported. The Northern Health Region reported 31 new cases.

The Prairie Mountain Health Region had four new cases, while both the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and the Southern Health Region reported three new cases.

Manitoba’s current five-day test positivity rate is 5.3 per cent. In Winnipeg, the rate is 3.9 per cent.

The province said there are 142 people in hospital dealing with COVID-19. Of those cases, 63 people have active cases of COVID-19, while 79 people are no longer infectious with COVID-19, but still need care. There are 25 patients in intensive care units, with 11 people have active COVID-19, while 14 people are no longer infectious, but still need care.

There are currently 1,247 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, and 31,335 people have recovered.