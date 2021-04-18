One death and 170 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Sunday

One COVID-19 death was reported by the province on Sunday along with an additional 170 new cases of the virus being identified.

The death involved a man in his seventies from the Prairie Mountain health region. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 959.

Manitoba now has 1,688 active cases of the virus, with the total number of lab-confirmed cases sitting at 36,159. Three previously announced cases were removed due to a data correction.

Of the newly announced cases, the majority are in the Winnipeg health region with 96. There are 36 in the Northern health region, 18 in Prairie Mountain, 13 in Southern Health–Santé Sud, and seven in the Interlake–Eastern health region.

The current provincial five-day test positivity sits at 5.6 per cent, with Winnipeg’s rate at 5.5 per cent.

There are a total of 132 people in hospital because of COVID-19, with 33 of those patients in the ICU.

Of those hospitalized 61 have active cases of COVID and 16 are in the ICU.

The remaining 71 people are no longer infectious but still require care, with 17 of those cases in the ICU.

Numbers for variants of concern are not updated by the province on Sunday, but Saturday’s numbers showed a total of 710 cases, with the B.1.1.7 variant being the most prevalent.

The province has now completed 622,343 COVID-19 tests since early February of last year, after 2,346 tests were performed on Saturday.