Manitoba announced one new COVID-19 death on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 920.

The death was a man in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

The province is also reporting 89 new cases of the virus, with two cases being removed due to a data correction.

Since March of last year the total number of lab confirmed cases in Manitoba sits at 33,263.

Most of the new cases are in the Northern health region with 46, followed by the Winnipeg health region with 30. Six cases were reported in the Southern Health Sante-Sud health region, five in the Prairie Mountain and two in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

The province said there are currently 1,155 active COVID-19 cases with 31,188 recoveries form the virus.

Provincially the five-day test-positivity rate is five per cent and in Winnipeg is 3.2 per cent.

There are currently 133 people in hospital because of the virus.

Of those 56 have active cases of COVID-19, 10 of which are in intensive care.

There are another 77 people in hospital who are no longer infectious, but still require care; 11 are in the ICU.

No new variants were identified Saturday leaving the province with 76 confirmed cases.

Manitoba completed 1,991 tests on Friday. Since February 561,466 have been completed in the province.