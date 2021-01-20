One person was injured after a crash involving a city bus in downtown Barrie on Tuesday night.

Police say a red car was making a right turn onto Innisfil Street from Baldwin Lane when it struck a black SUV heading north on Innisfil Street.

Both vehicles then hit a City of Barrie Transit bus stopped on Innisfil Street, while waiting to turn left onto Baldwin Lane.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car has been charged with not making a safe turn under the Highway Traffic Act.