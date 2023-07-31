One extricated in serious Highway 11 crash near North Bay
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Emergency crews have been called to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 north of North Bay on Monday morning.
It happened near Sand Dam Road and has resulted in the highway being closed in both directions, Ontario Provincial Police said on social media shortly after 11:30 a.m.
North Bay fire crews are at the scene and are extricating one person trapped inside a vehicle, deputy fire chief Greg Sanders said in an email shortly before noon.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating.
No word yet on the cause, if there are any injuries or charges pending.
The estimated reopening time is unknown.
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to follow the developing story and provide updates here.
-
