Highway 69 in Sudbury's South End has reopened Monday morning following a fatal overnight crash that closed the road for several hours.

Ontario Provincial Police said a collision between a southbound sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a northbound commercial vehicle (CMV) happened just after midnight on Monday.

It happened north of Estaire Road between Highways 17 and 537.

"The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the CMV did not receive any injuries," police said in a news release. "The name of the deceased driver is not being released until next of kin is notified."

The road closure affected traffic between Richard Lake Drive and Estaire Road and was lifted shortly after 9 a.m. according to a tweet by the Ministry of Transportation.

An investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing and is it unknown if there are any charges pending or what caused the crash.

More details to follow as they become available.

COLLISION: #Hwy69 between #Hwy17 and Hwy537 #Sudbury - Vehicles blocking highway. Emergency services attending. ^jt

Cleared: #Closure #Sudbury #HWY69 between Richard Lake Drive and #HWY7279 Estaire Road - All lanes reopened in both directions.