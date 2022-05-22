One fisherman dead following incident on remote lake near Saint John

New Brunswick RCMP say a Saint John man has died following an incident Saturday afternoon on Loch Alva Lake, near Musquash.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh described the incident as a ‘sudden death’ after the man fell from a boat into the water. She said other fisherman who were on-scene tried to get the man back onboard but were unsuccessful.

“A 45-year-old man from Saint John was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased later on in the evening,” said Rogers-Marsh on Sunday. “Another man, who had jumped in to try and save the 45-year-old, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

In a statement late Saturday, the Musquash Fire Department said it received a 911 call for medical assistance at the Loch Alva Dam at 4:08 p.m. on Saturday. The department said CPR was administered to one fisherman who was non-responsive, and that another fisherman was suffering from hypothermia.

New Brunswick RCMP said an autopsy will performed next week to determine the 45-year-old man’s exact cause of death.