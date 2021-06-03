One hospitalized after crash involving tanker truck

Waterloo regional police say one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a tanker truck on Thursday afternoon.

Officials tweeted about the crash around 4 p.m. They said it happened in the area of Wellington Street North and Highway 85.

Northbound lanes of Wellington Street were briefly closed while police investigated.

On scene in the area of Wellington St N and Hwy 85 for a collision involving a Honda CRV and a Oil Tanker Truck.



The north bound lanes of Wellington are currently closed, but should open shortly. pic.twitter.com/Y3PYC9LK6S