One hospitalized after home invasion in King Township, suspects outstanding

Police in York Region are investigating a home invasion in King Township last Friday that sent one person to hospital.

In a news release Tuesday, officers said they were called to a residence in the area of Parkheights and Blackduck trails at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 15 for a report of a robbery.

At that time, four male suspects, two possibly armed with handguns, forced their way into the home and woke up the four occupants, according to police.

Police said a female victim was hit in the head by a suspect who investigators believe was holding a handgun.

The four suspects then fled the home empty-handed in a dark-coloured SUV, police said.

The female victim was transported to hospital with a minor injury and has since been released.

Police released limited descriptions of the suspects, which can be found here.

On Sep. 15, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., YRP were called to the area of Parkheights Trail and Blackduck Trail after four suspects forced entry into an occupied home to rob its occupants. Police seek witnesses/video footage from the area around the time. More here:https://t.co/QtuaeSHfeJ

The home invasion happened a day before a similar, but unrelated incident in nearby Aurora, Ont.

On Sept. 16, at around 12:50 a.m., police said three male suspects with firearms forced their way into a home near Nicklaus Drive and Mavrinac Boulevard while the occupants were asleep.

“The suspects demanded money and valuables before one suspect assaulted a female victim. The suspects stole money, jewelry and other personal belongings,” police said in a separate news release.

The female victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspects are described by police only as males, in their early 20s and wearing black ski masks.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).