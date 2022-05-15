One hospitalized in Weston house fire Sunday morning

One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Winnipeg's Weston neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Crews were called to the fire at a single-storey home in the 1500 block of Bannatyne Avenue West shortly after 4:40 a.m.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the building and began the attack. The fire was under control by 5 a.m.

One person who was inside the home was rescued by firefighters, the city said. They were treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition. There were no other injuries reported.

The city said a cat was also found. Crews called the city's animal services agency to help the animal.

The flames left minor smoke and fire damage in a section of the home, the city said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.