One hospitalized in Weston house fire Sunday morning
One person was taken to hospital after a house fire in Winnipeg's Weston neighbourhood early Sunday morning.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Crews were called to the fire at a single-storey home in the 1500 block of Bannatyne Avenue West shortly after 4:40 a.m.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the building and began the attack. The fire was under control by 5 a.m.
One person who was inside the home was rescued by firefighters, the city said. They were treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition. There were no other injuries reported.
The city said a cat was also found. Crews called the city's animal services agency to help the animal.
The flames left minor smoke and fire damage in a section of the home, the city said. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
-
Warrant issued for shooting suspect in death of Calgary mother of 5Calgary police said in a statement issued Mondaythey have identified a second suspect wanted in an incident that resulted in the death of a Calgary mother of five.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in businessThe Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.