One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collide

One person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.

The crash happened at the corner of Picton Street and Dufferin Avenue, mere steps away from City Hall.

A portion of the motorcycle became trapped under the SUV.

Firefighters were holding the scene for police Thursday night.

They were dispatched around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

It is believed the person taken away by ambulance was either the operator or a passenger on the motorcycle.

It has not yet known how the crash occurred.