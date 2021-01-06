A serious two-vehicle collision at Bradley Avenue and Jackson Road on Wednesday afternoon left one person with life-threatening injuries.

The crash left what appeared to be a transport truck overturned along the side of the roadway, with a car wedged underneath.

The London Fire Department asked people to avoid the area for much of the afternoon as crews worked to extricate the car's driver.

London police say the adult female driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bradley Avenue was closed between Jackson Road and Meadowgate Boulevard while Jackson Road was closed between Evans Boulevard and Bradley Avenue for the clean-up and investigation.

Fire crews on scene Bradley Ave and Jackson Rd for an MVC with Confirmed extrication. Please avoid area. ⁦@MLPS911⁩ ⁦@lpsmediaoffice⁩ #ldnont pic.twitter.com/Wvd2ofU9tK