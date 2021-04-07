One hurt, three teens charged in shooting at east London apartment
Three teens are facing charges, including a 17-year-old male who was injured when a firearm was discharged in east London on Tuesday night.
Police responded to a unit in an apartment building in the 1500 block of Allen Place around 10:30 p.m. after a 911 call about a possible shooting.
A 17-year-old male was found with an apparent gunshot wound and taken to hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.
A firearm was seized and two females, ages 16 and 17 were arrested. They, along with the injured 17-year-old male, have been jointly charged with:
- possess restricted firearm without licence and registration
- use/handle firearm in a careless manner
- possess a loaded restricted firearm
- store firearm in a careless manner
The male, who is also charged with possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, remains in hospital.