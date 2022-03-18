One impaired driving charge issued after St. Patrick’s Day RIDE programs in Windsor and Chatham
One person was charged with impaired driving after Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs in Windsor and Chatham-Kent.
Windsor police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted RIDE initiatives at four locations throughout the city.
Out of 868 vehicles checked, there were two three-day suspensions and one impaired arrest.
In Chatham-Kent, officers conduced RIDE spot checks in various locations in Chatham, Blenheim and Wallaceburg.
A total of 842 vehicles were stopped and checked with no infractions observed.
“As road safety is a priority for our police service, we would like to remind everyone that RIDE spot checks will continue throughout our community to keep all road users safe,” said a statement from Chatham-Kent police.
