One impaired, one stunt driving charge issued during Windsor RIDE program

Windsor police stopped 427 vehicles during a RIDE program over the long weekend — one impaired charge was issued.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Traffic Unit conducted RIDE programs in Windsor and Amherstburg on Friday.

The programs resulted in one impaired driving charge, one stunt driving charge, one three day driver’s licence suspension and nine highway traffic act charges.

Police are reminding other drivers if you suspect someone is driving under the influence, call 911 immediately.