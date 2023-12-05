One in critical condition after serious Langley crash
Two people were taken to hospital after a serious collision in Langley Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. at 264 Street and Robertson Crescent. A grey Volkswagen sedan was travelling south on 264 Street as an oncoming white pickup truck attempted to make a left turn, and the two vehicles collided, explained Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP.
He said the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.
Paramedics took the two occupants of the sedan to hospital, one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, according to BC Emergency Health Services.
Langley’s Criminal Collision Investigation team and the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service were sent to the scene. 264 Street—also known as Highway 13—was shut down in both directions between 48 and 36 avenues, as was Robertson Crescent from 256 to 264 streets.
Highway 13 reopened to traffic just before 1:30 p.m., according to DriveBC.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision, van Herk added.
