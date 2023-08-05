One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury

Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody and a handgun was found at the scene.

Neighbors told CTV News that the shot was heard shortly before 6:30 a.m.

“Police on scene Louis St for a shooting,” said police in a tweet, just after 7:15 a.m.

“There are multiple scenes.”

A heavy police presence was visible throughout downtown Sudbury near Louis Street following a shooting Saturday morning.

One person was transported from the scene to Health Sciences North (HSN) and has since died.

“Person at HSN succumbed to their injuries,” police said, in a tweet shortly after 11 a.m.

In a phone interview with CTV News, the on-duty staff sergeant with Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) expressed their condolences to the family of the victim and advised no further details about them will be released at this time.

“No threat to public safety,” said police.

“Offender and victim (were) known to each other.”

Multiple police vehicles and officers could be seen on Notre Dame Avenue near Leslie Street with a scene secured by caution tape near the tennis courts.

The GSPS had requested people avoid the area.

No details on the suspect in custody or the reason for the attack have been shared by police.

