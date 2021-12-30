One in custody, homicide under investigation in east Windsor

Windsor police are investigating a homicide after a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle in the area of Forest Glade Drive and Wildwood Drive on Wednesday.

Police say officers attended the scene around 7:30 p.m. and found a victim inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The injuries were life-threatening and he was taken to the hospital.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Police say a second victim, another 23-year-old man, is reported to have been inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting and sustained a non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

A suspect was quickly identified and an involved residence in the 2700 block of Lynngrove Court was contained by members of the Emergency Services Unit as the suspect was believed to be inside.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the suspect exited the residence and was arrested without incident.

Police applied for a search warrant and have been holding the scene as they await court approval.

The involved vehicle was also seized.

Major Crime Unit Investigating Homicide: Occurred in the area of Forest Glade Dr. & Wildwood Dr. at approximately 7:30 pm on Dec. 29. Suspect is in custody. Further information anticipated today. Anyone with info can call 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or @CStoppers

Case# 21-123618 ^TN pic.twitter.com/7wABvxyhUP

Police say it is believed the victim and suspect were known to each other and an altercation ensued between the two, at which time multiple shots were fired.

Lynn Mosceo who lives in the area tells CTV News she and her husband were on edge, not knowing what the situation was.

“It was crazy!” Mosceo explains. “There was no notification what was happening. We got a notification from our daughter that something was going on, not to leave the house. So, you’re leery.”

Mosceo says she saw police investigators including the K-9 unit in the area, worried about how many children live in Forest Glade.

“This is a very safe neighbourhood. We’ve never had any issues,” Mosceo says she still feels safe, despite the circumstances, admitting she would feel better if there had been more communication from authorities.

“I know they don’t want to scare the area but, should have been notified,” she says.

Mosceo adds it made for a sleepless night.

“I know it’s not anybody from around here because we don’t have those issues,” she says. “No, I don’t have any worries about that, I’m concerned about not being notified.”

The Major Crime Unit continues to actively investigate and is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police have arrested Lawrence Davis, 23, of Windsor who now faces the following charges:

First degree murder

Attempted Murder

Fail to comply with a release order - not possess any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code

Breach Probation - not possess any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

No other suspects are being sought and there is no risk to public safety, police say.

Police say the victim’s name will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the second victim’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

- With files from CTV Windsor's Chris Campbell