One injured after crash involving transport truck in Cambridge

Police are warning drivers to expect “significant delays” in the area of Hespeler Road and Maple Grove Road after a crash involving a transport truck and a car.

In a media release, police said emergency services responded to the crash around 12:10 p.m. Monday.

The driver of a black car was turning left from Hespeler Road onto Maple Grove Road when it was struck by a transport truck that was travelling south on Hespeler Road, police said.

Police said the driver of the car, a 50-year-old Kitchener man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the transport truck, a 25-year-old Brampton man, was not injured.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION

There will be significant delays in the area of Hespeler Road and Maple Grove Road. Please avoid the area.



Officers currently on scene of a collision involving a transport truck.



More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/3k4jzTC2z0