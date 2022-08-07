iHeartRadio

One injured after reported assault near busy Cambridge intersection

(File photo/CTV Kitchener)

One person is injured and a suspect is at large following a reported assault near a busy Cambridge intersection.

Police were called to a business in the area of Main and Dundas Streets around 10 p.m. Saturday.

A male was taken from the scene to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect fled, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

