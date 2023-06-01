One injured after utility trailer fire: Saskatoon fire

One person was taken to hospital with burns following a trailer fire in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to the call around 12:20 p.m. Thursday. The caller reported a trailer on fire behind a business in the 2300 block of 8th Street East, according to an SFD news release.

“Upon arriving, fire crews observed a utility trailer carrying a water tank and pressure washer fully involved in fire,” the release said.

Fire crews put out the flames and one person was injured, SFD said.

They were taken to hospital with burns to the upper body, the release said.

A fire investigator said the cause of the fire was accidental. The equipment had not sufficiently cooled down prior to refuelling, SFD said.

Fire damage has been estimated at $20,000.

SFD reminds the public to allow for a sufficient cool-down period when re-fueling gasoline-powered equipment.