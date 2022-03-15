One injured after vehicle hits hydro pole in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
A stretch of Weber Street East in Kitchener has reopened after a vehicle struck a hydro pole on Tuesday.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service tweeted about the incident at 10:25 a.m.
Shortly after, CTV News captured images of a vehicle flipped onto its side and resting against a damaged hydro pole near Weber Street East and Cameron Street North.
Police said one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Weber Street East was closed for a few hours between Frederick Street and Stirling Avenue.
-
Alberta to spend $72 million to expand public charter schoolsAs part of Alberta’s 2022 budget, the province is spending nearly $75 million to build on Alberta public charter and collegiate schools over the next three years.
-
Major Crime Unit investigates report of missing 29-year-old womanWindsor police are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a 29-year-old Windsor woman who has not been seen since the end of November.
-
Wetaskiwin residents asked to help ID man involved in 'altercation' with childWetaskiwin police are asking for the public's help identifying a man whose behaviour toward a girl earlier in the week was "suspicious."
-
3 charged with attempted murder in Maskwacis assaultThree people have been charged with attempted murder by Maskwacis police.
-
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
-
4 recommendations given to BC Housing to improve space for women, childrenB.C.'s auditor general says the provincial housing agency should ensure rooms it finds for women and children fleeing violence are held exclusively for their use.
-
Driver hears 'popping sounds' while heading south on Hwy 400 in Barrie, finds car has bullet holesProvincial police are investigating reports of a shooting on Highway 400 near Barrie.
-
Prescribed burn planned for wetland near Canard River WednesdayThe Essex Region Conservation Authority is planning a prescribed burn within the Collavino Wetland near the Canard River on Wednesday.
-
Charlottetown’s Community Outreach Centre set for new managementA community outreach center on P.E.I., which offers services to Islanders in need, will soon be under new leadership.