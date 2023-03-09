One injured during youth fight in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
Waterloo regional police are investigating another fight involving a group of youths, and at least one of them was transported to hospital.
Officers were called to a Kitchener plaza, in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and University Avenue West, around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
They said eight to 10 male youths had been involved a physical altercation.
One was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating the incident and are asking that anyone with information to give them a call.
Less than a month ago, police responded to three youth fights in a single day. One happened at a Kitchener pizza shop, another at a high school basketball game in Kitchener, and the third involved about 30 students.
-
Kingston ranks as the best city in Canada to be a studentKingston, Ont. has many qualities that make it great for anyone, but now it is claiming a new title – the top city to be a student in Canada, according to a new report.
-
City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfallWinnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.
-
Windsor Police Service warns of phony fundraising callsPolice are alerting the public to a phone scam where fraudsters are pretending to raise money for the Windsor Police Service (WPS).
-
WHL suspends Warriors head coach and general manager 5 games, players done for regular seasonFour Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
-
B.C. extends deadline for businesses wanting to make patios permanentRestaurants, bars and other businesses that are hoping to make their new outdoor patios permanent have been given more time to apply for authorization, the province announced Friday.
-
Snow and logistics scrub London airport flights as new destination wish list is revealedAmid a steady snowfall, London International is coping with both short-term challenges and long-term growth.
-
Ontario considering banning TikTok in public schoolsOntario is considering banning TikTok in public schools, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce says.
-
Cambridge retiree wins big LOTTO 6/49 jackpotA Cambridge man is already making vacation plans after winning a big LOTTO 6/49 prize.
-
Sask. unemployment rate remains unchangedSaskatchewan’s unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.3 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.