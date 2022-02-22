One injured following Windsor shooting, Major Crime Unit continues to investigate

One man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an argument turned violent in Windsor’s west end Saturday night.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. patrol officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of St. Joseph Street.

Nearby residents told police they had heard an argument between a group of men before several gunshots went off.

Police say officers found spent shell casings at the scene along with other evidence related to the shooting.

Windsor Police Service Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Police say shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, a man went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident and is asking anyone in the area of the 500 block of St. Joseph St. with surveillance cameras, or anyone with dashcams to check their footage for potential evidence.

More specifically, on Saturday between 11 p.m. to 11: 30 p.m.

Police believe that the parties involved are known to each other and this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.