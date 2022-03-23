iHeartRadio

One injured in Carlington shooting

An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa police say one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Carlington, west of downtown.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Chatelain Avenue. The person was critically injured but is now in stable condition.

Police did not provide any more details about the victim or any possible suspects.

12