One injured in gang-related shooting: Surrey RCMP
Shots rang out on a small residential cul-de-sac in South Surrey Monday morning, according to authorities.
The Surrey RCMP said it received multiple reports of shots fired in the 13900 block of 18B Avenue around 11:55 a.m.
“Police attended the area and located evidence consistent with a shooting, but no victim was located,” the detachment wrote in a news release.
The victim was later found at a local hospital, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said a vehicle was found on fire in the 17000 block of 30A Avenue—approximately nine kilometres away from the scene.
“Although it is likely related to the shooting, further investigation is required to conclusively link to two incidents,” Mounties said.
Police said the shooting appears to be targeted, adding that the victim is known to be associated with the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.
Police are gathering evidence at both scenes, and anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.
