One injured in Kitchener stabbing: police

One person has suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a reported stabbing just south of downtown Kitchener.

Police responded to a property in the area of King Street East and Sheldon Avenue Monday morning.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Waterloo regional police said in a tweet.

As of 12 p.m. Monday, police had not released any other information.

Officers were seen canvassing the area Monday morning, but have since left the scene.

Area residents told CTV they noticed police cruisers arriving in the area around 8 a.m. and it’s not the first time police have been called to the neighbourhood.

Steve Kleven said he’s lived on Sheldon Avenue for about a year. While there is the occasional call to police, for the most part it’s a pretty quiet street and he’s not concerned about safety, Kleven said.

“I’ve just learned that there was a stabbing, so that’s a little troubling,” said Kleven. “But these kind of things can happen. It’s not totally unexpected, and if its once in a very long while that’s OK.”

