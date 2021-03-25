One injured in southeast Calgary fire

A commercial building caught fire Thursday morning in southeast Calgary, sending one person to hospital with minor injuries.

Calgary fire crews responded to a call around 10 a.m. on the 1800 block of 54 Street S.E.

Upon arrival, they discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from a commercial property. Employees directed fire fighters into the building.

According to an EMS spokesperson, one person had burns and was treated on-site by EMS paramedics, before being transported to hospital in stable, non life-threatening condition.

Four others were assessed by paramedics.

All the other occupants of the building were uninjured and accounted for.

Fire fighters were able to quickly bring the flames under control. Damage was limited to the building, but it was extensive. ATCO and ENMAX assisted on scene with utilities, while Calgary police assisted with controlling the perimeter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, with crews expected to remain in the area for the next few hours.